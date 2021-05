FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba in Chiba, Japan, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Toshiba Tec France Imaging System said on Friday it had been the victim of a ransomware attack during the night of May 4.

It said in a statement that only a minimal amount of work data was lost during this cyberattack, adding it had been perpetrated by Darkside, the group the U.S. FBI blamed for the Colonial Pipeline attack.