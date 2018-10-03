FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. hedge fund King Street urges Toshiba to speed up share buybacks

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp (6502.T) is “severely undervalued” and should boost share repurchases, U.S. hedge fund King Street Capital Management LP said in a letter on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen outside an electronics retail store in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The hedge fund said Toshiba’s current share buyback commitment of 700 billion yen ($6.15 billion) is grossly insufficient and urged the company to speed up and increase its share buyback plan to 1.1 trillion yen ($9.66 billion).

“We are frustrated by this lack of progress, and cannot stress enough how critical it is that Toshiba begin implementing its buyback immediately. The sooner Toshiba buys back its stock, the greater Toshiba’s returns, given its current undervaluation,” the hedge fund said.

King Street said it owns a 6.5 percent stake in Toshiba.

The hedge fund proposed new independent directors at the company in August, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
