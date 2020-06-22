Toshiba: Plan to monetise Kioxio stake, return majority proceeds to shareholders

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind cherry blossoms at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp said on Monday it planned to monetise its 40.2% stake in former flash memory chips unit Kioxia Holdings, stating its intentions of a potential stake sale for the first time.

In a statement, Toshiba also said it planned to return a majority of the net proceeds to shareholders, a step that some activist fund investors have been demanding.

Toshiba plans to gradually unwind the Kioxia stake after the world’s second-largest flash memory chip firm lists its shares in an IPO later this year, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Shares in Toshiba jumped more than 6% in early trade on Monday.