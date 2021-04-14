Toshiba CEO says wants to leave and "recharge": Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp's CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani attends a news conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Nobuaki Kurumatani wants to leave his busy job and “recharge”, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Wednesday.

The Nikkei quoted the executive as saying late on Tuesday that he had discussed the decision with his family.

The company said earlier that its board would meet later in the day to discuss top management issues, amid controversy over a $20 billion buyout bid from his former employer, CVC Capital Partners.