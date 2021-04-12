Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials & Utilities

Farallon calls on Toshiba to seek other offers: ustatement seen by Reuters

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - One of Toshiba Corp’s top shareholders has called on the Japanese conglomerate to seek other offers from potential suitors following a recent $20 billion buyout bid from CVC Capital partners, according to a statement seen by Reuters.

U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital Management said Toshiba’s board should evaluate “the privatisation proposal in a sincere manner through a fair process that includes a proactive market check and formation of an independent special committee,” according to the statement.

The fund is Toshiba’s third-largest shareholder with a stake of around 6%.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan

