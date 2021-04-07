Japanese trade minister says he will monitor Toshiba deal

Slideshow ( 2 images )

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Wednesday he would closely monitor a deal involving Toshiba Corp as the company is involved in a number of infrastructure projects.

Toshiba is considering a $20 billion offer from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to take it private, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate faces pressure from activist shareholders to improve governance.