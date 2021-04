FILE PHOTO: A reporter raises his hand for a question during a Toshiba news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is to propose a deal to buy Toshiba Corp through a tender offer, which is expected to exceed more than $20 bln, Nikkei reported here on Tuesday.

The formal proposal to buy the company is expected to be made as early as Wednesday, according to the report.