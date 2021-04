FILE PHOTO: Reporters raise their hands for a question during a Toshiba Corp news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - About 16.8 million Toshiba Corp shares were traded at 4,305 yen ($39.27) each on Friday in large block trades outside of regular trading, the Tokyo stock exchange said on Tuesday.

The exchange did not reveal the names of any buyers or sellers involved in the transactions.

($1 = 109.6300 yen)