Deals
Total reaches deal to buy Toshiba's U.S. LNG business: source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is seen on a flag at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy group Total has reach a deal to buy Toshiba’s U.S. liquified natural gas business, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The acquisition comes amid a drive by Total to expand its LNG portfolio, and follows the French company’s proposed $8.8 billion deal to acquire Anadarko’s Africa assets, which include an LNG project in Mozambique.

Toshiba is expected to book about 100 billion yen ($921 million) in losses over the sale, Nikkei reported earlier.

Reporting by Bate Felix, Writing by Sarah White. Editing by Jane Merriman

