BlackRock built 5% stake in ex-Toshiba unit at center of takeover battle: filing

TOKYO (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) has built a 5.12% stake in Toshiba Machine (6104.T), a former Toshiba Corp (6502.T) subsidiary that has been targeted by Japan’s most prominent activist investor, according to a regulatory filing by the U.S. asset manager.

The revelation by BlackRock on Wednesday came a day after veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami launched an up to $235 million hostile bid for control of the molding company.