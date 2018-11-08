South Korea to closely coordinate with British government on NuGen nuclear project

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s energy ministry said on Thursday it will closely coordinate with the British government on the NuGen nuclear project in Britain after Toshiba announced plans to liquidate the project to shed troubled assets.

South Korea’s state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) has been in talks with Toshiba to buy a stake in Britain’s NuGen nuclear project, planned for Moorside in northwest England.

“The ministry plans to closely coordinate with the British government on the Moorside project while monitoring the NuGen liquidation process with KEPCO,” the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.