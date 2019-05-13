Toshiba reiterates annual profit outlook; LNG risk remains

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp expects its annual operating profit to jump four-fold to reach a previously forecast level, aided by major restructuring last year, even as it works to offload its potentially money-losing U.S. LNG business to maintain momentum.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The Japanese conglomerate forecast profit of 140 billion yen ($1.28 billion) for the year through March 2020, versus 35.4 billion yen a year earlier. It was in line with the targeted amount Toshiba set in its five-year plan.

The outlook compared with the 116.35 billion yen average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Toshiba’s share price shot up after the firm announced the five-year plan in November, but has since lost 15% partly due to concern over the impact of Sino-U.S. trade friction. The stock, down 3.5% at Monday’s midday trading break, turned positive after the earnings announcement in early afternoon.

Toshiba is hoping to return to sustainable growth after conducting a number of restructuring measures last year, including the liquidation of its British nuclear power unit and sale of its laptop and television set businesses.

It is now seeking new profit generators, after a crisis stemming from the bankruptcy of U.S. nuclear power subsidiary Westinghouse forced Toshiba to sell its prized memory chip unit and left it with low-margin social infrastructure businesses.

Threatening to derail Toshiba’s turnaround is its U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) business, which is locked into a contract requiring Toshiba pay a fixed processing fee for LNG over 20 years from Freeport LNG - regardless of whether Toshiba can later find buyers for the fuel at prevailing rates.

Toshiba was in talks to pay ENN Ecological Holdings Co Ltd $800 million to take over the business, but the Chinese energy company pulled out last month.

Analysts said a recent plunge in spot LNG prices had made the deal unattractive.

That has left Toshiba with the prospect of sweetening its offer to entice new suitors.

Another headache for Toshiba is a call for measures to boost lackluster share performance from activist shareholders, who participated in a 600 billion yen share issuance in late 2017.

King Street Capital Management, one of Toshiba’s largest shareholders, last month said it planned to nominate independent directors to replace a majority of Toshiba’s board.

Toshiba said on Monday it would increase the number of external directors on its 12-member board to 10 from seven in June, including the first non-Japanese directors in nearly 80 years.

($1 = 109.7600 yen)