Total determined over plans to drill Amazon basin, says CEO

PARIS (Reuters) - Total has not abandoned plans to drill a basin of the Amazon river after Brazil’s environmental agency rejected its application for a license for a fourth time, the French oil and gas major’s chief executive said on Friday.

Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Total, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

CEO Patrick Pouyanne said the company would not cede to any kind of blackmail. He had begun speaking as several Greenpeace activists hung from ropes above him in protest at the company’s exploration plans. [

“Our position on the Amazon project has not been abandoned. We have our rights and we have obviously to respect Brazilian laws,” Pouyanne said.

“It is also clear that Brazil’s environmental regulators are under immense pressure from other organizations. We are exchanging information with them,” he added.