Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola

PARIS (Reuters) - A floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel expected to kick off oil production later this summer from Angola’s Kaombo project has arrived on site, French oil and gas major Total said on Friday.

A spokeswoman said the 115,000 barrels-per-day capacity vessel, the first of two FPSOs expected to operate in the field, had arrived in Angola after leaving Singapore in March.

Total, the operator of the 230,000 barrels per day Kaombo project, in which it has a 30 percent stake, said on Thursday that it was counting on this and other projects to exceed its oil and gas production target by over 6 percent in 2018.

The firm reported a record quarterly production in the first three months of the year.

Angola’s Sonangol holds 30 percent stake in the Kaombo Block 32 ultra-deep sea project, while Angolan-Chinese joint venture Sonangol Sinopec International has 20 percent. Exxon Mobil’s Esso unit hold’s 15 percent and Portugal’s Galp 5 percent.