Oil major Total says Foz do Amazonas project still alive despite Brazil rejection

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major Total said on Wednesday that its plans to drill in the ecologically sensitive Foz do Amazonas basin were still alive, despite Brazil’s decision to reject its drilling application.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured at French oil and gas company Total gas station in Marseille, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Brazilian environmental agency Ibama rejected on Tuesday Total’s application for an environmental license to drill in that area. It is the fourth time that Ibama has rejected the application and requested additional information.

“The latest observations by Ibama on our exploration project at the mouth of the Amazon are in no way a rejection of this project,” Total said in a statement.

“Regular discussions are part of the preliminary process when local authorities award the license required to begin any operations. Total will review and respond to the request by Ibama for additional information about the Environmental Impact Study,” added Total.