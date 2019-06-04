Total sees start-up of huge UK Culzean field within days, under budget

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is seen on a flag at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

ABERDEEN, Scotland (Reuters) - French energy group Total will start up the Culzean field in the British North Sea within days, the group’s UK Exploration and Production Chief Jean-Luc Guiziou said on Tuesday, shortening the timeline for the project.

Culzean, part of Total’s acquisition of Maersk’s oil and gas portfolio, will eventually produce 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) and provide 5% of British gas demand. Total estimates Culzean contains 250 to 300 million boe.

“Culzean is going to be delivered in a few days’ time, ahead of schedule, under budget,” Guiziou told an oil and gas conference in Aberdeen.

Total owns 49.99% of Culzean and operates it. It had previously guided the field would start this year. BP owns 32% and JX Nippon 18%.

Earlier this year Total and partners including China’s CNOOC announced a significant new gas discovery off the coast of Britain at the North Sea Glengorm prospect, with recoverable resources estimated at around 250 million boe.

Last year, Total made another major gas discovery on the Glendronach prospect, located off the coast of the Shetland islands in the North Sea.