Total CEO's compensation drops 17 percent in 2018: company document

FILE PHOTO: Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Total, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - The board of French oil and gas major Total has proposed to keep Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne’s 2018 compensation at 3.1 million euros ($3.55 million) compared with 3.8 million in 2017, company documents showed on Wednesday.

The total pay includes 1.4 million euros in fixed compensation, same level as 2017, and 1.72 million in annual variable compensation, compared with 2.4 million in 2017, and 69,000 in other benefits, the documents showed.