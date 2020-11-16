Energy group Total and CMA CGM complete major LNG operation at Rotterdam

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen at a petrol station in Neuville Saint Remy, France, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy company Total TOTF.PA and container shipping group CMA CGM announced on Monday that they had completed a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation at the Port of Rotterdam.

The companies said a 23,000 ‘TEU’ (twenty foot equivalent unit) containership received around 17,300 m3 of LNG, making it the largest LNG bunkering operation to ever take place.

“We are really proud of this landmark achievement, which is the culmination of a 3-year close collaboration between Total and CMA CGM. It also marks the shipping industry’s first commercial use of biomethane on this scale,” said Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet, Vice President of Marine Fuels at Total.