A view shows the logo of Total French oil giant tower headquarters in the financial and business district of La Defense, west of Paris, France November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total has not made a decision on whether to bid for Dutch energy company Eneco, the firm’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday.

Total has been mentioned alongside other energy companies including Shell as those vying for the company, which analysts estimate to be worth around 3 billion euros ($3.41 billion).