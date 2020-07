FILE PHOTO: The logo of Total is pictured at the company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil group Total (TOTF.PA) said its 58%-owned affiliate Total Gabon had agreed to sell its stakes in seven oil fields off the coast of Gabon, as well as stakes in the Cap Lopez oil terminal, to rival Perenco.

Total added on Thursday that Perenco will pay between $290 million and $350 million for those assets, depending on future Brent prices. It said it remained committed to Gabon.