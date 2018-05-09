FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 6:27 AM / in 34 minutes

Total to sell Haiti retail business to Bandari Corp

Reuters Staff

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil company Total has agreed to sell its retail business in Haiti to Bandari Corporation Ltd, a consortium formed by local and regional players.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is pictured at its first gas station in Mexico City, Mexico January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

Total said the business comprised a network of 92 service stations and general trade fuel sales operations. The French company did not disclose the financial terms of the sale.

“This transaction with local operators is aligned with our strategy of streamlining our asset portfolio in the Caribbean,” Isabelle Gaildraud, senior vice president for the Americas region at Total Marketing & Services, said in a statement.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

