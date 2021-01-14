Total and Iberdrola in joint bid for giant Danish wind farm

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen at a petrol station in Neuville Saint Remy, France, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

MADRID (Reuters) - French oil major Total has teamed up with Spanish power company Iberdrola to bid for Denmark’s Thor wind farm, one of the world’s largest offshore wind power projects.

The Thor project, which will have capacity of 800-1,000 megawatts, is expected to be connected to the grid between 2025 and 2027. The tender is due to conclude in the fourth quarter of this year.

“The 50-50 partnership has been pre-qualified by the Danish Energy Agency to submit a bid for the Thor offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea,” Iberdrola said on Thursday.

For the past few years, Total has diversified from oil and gas into renewable power generation and electricity distribution while Iberdrola is already among Europe’s leading renewable power players and is expanding fast in North America and elsewhere.