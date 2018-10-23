FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Total says first LNG cargo exported from Ichthys

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total said on Tuesday that the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from Australia’s Ichthys LNG project has been exported following the production start-up at the end of July.

Ichthys LNG, with reserves of more than 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent offshore Western Australia, including around 500 million barrels of condensate, is operated by Japan’s Inpex Corp with a 62.2 percent stake.

Total is a major partner in the project with a 30 percent stake.

Reporting by Bate Felix, Editing by Sarah White

