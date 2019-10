FILE PHOTO: The logo of Total is seen on the headquarters tower of French oil giant Total at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie, near Paris, France, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy group Total said it has begun the construction of its third solar power plant in Japan, the Miyagi Osato Solar Park, planned for a peak capacity of 52 megawatts.

The project is to start up in 2021 and will provide clean and reliable electricity to Japanese households, said Total.

Total has made a series of deals this year as it builds up its presence in the renewable energy sector.