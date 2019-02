FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is pictured on the facade of a building in Paris, France, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - Employees at French oil and gas giant Total SA have been told it is moving its trading operations from London to Geneva in September in a move affecting 200 jobs, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Total said Brexit was “not at all” a factor in the move, Sky News said.

Total was not immediately available for comment.