Deals
April 7, 2020 / 6:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Total sells assets in Brunei, Sierra Leone, Liberia

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in a petrol station in Paris, France February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Total said on Tuesday it had sold assets in Brunei, Sierra Leone and Liberia, which the French energy group said represented a total value of more than $400 million.

In Brunei, Total said it had closed the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Total E&P Deep Offshore Borneo BV to Shell, while it also signed a deal to sell its marketing and services businesses in Liberia and Sierra Leone to Conex Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd.

“In the current context of low oil prices, these transactions support the action plan announced to weather the crisis,” Total Chief Financial Officer Jean-Pierre Sbraire said.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below