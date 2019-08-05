Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros

FILE PHOTO - The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen above a petrol station in Cape Town, South Africa February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy group Total has agreed to sell a 30% stake in the Trapil pipeline network to crude oil storage operator Pisto SAS for 260 million euros ($289 million) as part of a broader asset sale program.

Trapil was created by the French government in 1950 to build and operate a pipeline and auxiliary installations to transport refined petroleum products between the Basse-Seine and Paris regions. Total will keep a 5.55% stake in Trapil.

“The sale of Total’s interest in this infrastructure reflects its active portfolio management strategy,” Chief Financial Officer Jean-Pierre Sbraire said. “This sale will help us achieve our target of divesting $5 billion in assets over the period 2019-2020.”

