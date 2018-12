FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is pictured at a petrol station in Latresne near Bordeaux, France, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy company Total has strengthened its position in Mauritania by winning contracts for two new exploration blocks.

“Total and the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines of Mauritania have signed an agreement awarding Total two new exploration and production contracts for Blocks C15 and C31 deep offshore Mauritania, covering an area of 14,175 square kilometers,” Total said in a statement on Wednesday.