Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major Total said it had bought several assets in the Gulf of Mexico for around $300 million, as part of the Cobalt International Energy company’s bankruptcy auction sale.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of French oil giant Total is pictured at its first gas station in Mexico City, Mexico January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Total said it was buying a 20 percent stake in the North Platte asset. Following this move, Total will have a 60 percent overall stake in North Platte, with Statoil holding the remaining 40 percent.

Total also bought a further 20 percent stake in the Anchor discovery, increasing its overall holding in that asset - which is operated by Chevron - to 32.5 percent.

The French group also said it was buying 13 offshore exploration blocks in the Gulf of Mexico region.