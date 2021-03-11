Total, Microsoft to cooperate on net zero emissions

Slideshow ( 2 images )

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy group Total and U.S. software giant Microsoft announced on Thursday a partnership to work together on reaching net zero emissions, as companies around the world strive for more environmentally friendly policies.

Total will sell some “green” electricity to Microsoft while Total will use more of Microsoft’s cloud software and technology platforms, they said in a joint statement.

Total said it would help Microsoft secure renewable energy through power purchase agreements (PPAs), and that a first such PPA of 47 MW had been agreed for Microsoft’s Spanish operations.