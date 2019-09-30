Oil major Total closes purchase of Anadarko's Mozambique LNG asset

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is seen at its headquarters in the financial and business district of la Defense in Courbevoie near Paris October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) has completed the acquisition of Anadarko’s (APC.N) 26.5% stake in Mozambique’s liquefied natural gas project for $3.9 billion, Total said on Monday, in a deal expected to raise much-needed revenue for Mozambique.

“Mozambique LNG is a one of a kind asset that perfectly fits with our strategy and expands our position in liquefied natural gas,” Total chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said.

Anadarko has agreed to be taken over by Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N). Anadarko led a liquefied natural gas project in the southern African country, but it was replaced by Total after the French oil major agreed to buy Anadarko’s African assets as part of the Occidental takeover.