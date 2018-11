French oil and gas company Total Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne attends a shareholders meeting in Paris, France, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Oil major Total’s output will rise to 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday.

The company has said its production rate stood at 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day during the third quarter of this year.