French oil major Total signs asset transfer deals with Qatar Petroleum

The logo of Total is seen on top of a building in Rueil-Malmaison, France, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) said it had signed deals to transfer some of its assets in Kenya, Guyana and Namibia to Qatar Petroleum.

In Namibia, Total will transfer to Qatar Petroleum a 30% interest in Block 2913B while keeping a 40% interest. Total will also transfer 28.33% in Block 2912 while retaining a 37.78% stake.

In Guyana, Qatar Petroleum will have 40% of the company holding Total’s existing 25% interests in the Orinduik and Kanuku blocks. In Kenya, Total and Eni will transfer a combined 25% interest in Blocks L11A, L11B and L12 to Qatar Petroleum.