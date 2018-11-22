France's CGT union says strikes hit six refineries, two depots

PARIS (Reuters) - French hard-left trade union CGT said on Thursday that a strike it called over a wage and bonuses dispute in France had hit output and deliveries at six out of France’s seven oil refineries, as well as at two depots.

Spokesman for the CGT Thierry Defresne told Reuters that the two-day strike that started on Wednesday could likely be extended at some of the refineries on Thursday evening.

A spokeswoman for French oil and gas major Total said production and deliveries at three of its four refineries, and a depot had been slightly impacted by the strike.

Exxon Mobil Corp said there was no production or deliveries impact by the strike at its two refineries.