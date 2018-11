FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is pictured at a petrol station in Latresne near Bordeaux, France, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Oil and gas major Total said on Friday it had begun the restart of its 253,000 barrel-per-day Gonfreville refinery in France’s Normandy region after unions suspended a week-long strike that disrupted output and deliveries.

A Total spokeswoman said deliveries from its refineries and depots had resumed on Friday.

France’s CGT union suspended the strike on Thursday evening.