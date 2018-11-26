Total says deliveries from three refineries still blocked due to strikes

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is pictured at a petrol station in Latresne near Bordeaux, France, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total said on Monday that deliveries of refined products from three of its French refineries and an oil depot were still blocked due to an ongoing strike in the sector.

Deliveries from the Normandy, Grandpuits and Feyzin refineries are affected by the strike, a spokeswoman for the company said, adding that the La Mede oil depot was also impacted by the action.

The strike, which started last week in a dispute over pay and bonuses, has reduced output at some refineries and disrupted supplies.

Members of the French hard-left CGT trade union, which called the strike, will meet at midday Paris time to decide on any further course of action regarding the strike.