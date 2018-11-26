Total's Gonfreville refinery starting shut-down due to strike: CGT union

PARIS (Reuters) - Total’s 253,000 barrel-per-day Gonfreville refinery in Normandy has started the process of suspending production due to an ongoing strike in the oil sector, France’s CGT trade union said on Monday.

A strike at the oil and gas company’s Grandpuits refinery has been extended until Tuesday, while CGT workers at Total’s Feyzin plant have opted to continue industrial action until Thursday, CGT spokesman Thierry Defresne said.

He added output from for the two refineries would be reduced and deliveries of refined products from them blocked. CGT members at Total’s La Mede and Flanders oil depots also voted to prolong the strike at their units.

The company could not be reached for comment.

The protest, which started last week in a dispute over pay and bonuses, has reduced output at some refineries and disrupted supplies.

Total said earlier on Monday that product dispatching from the Normandy, Grandpuits and Feyzin refineries was still blocked due to the strike.