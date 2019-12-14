Total halts output at French Gonfreville refinery after fire

FILE PHOTO: A logo of French oil company Total is seen at an office building in La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major Total said on Saturday it has halted production at its 253,000 barrel-per-day Gonfreville Normandy refinery in northern France following a fire that has been contained for now.

The group said no injuries were reported and it was putting measures in place to ensure there were no fuel shortages.

The shutdown in output comes as concern has risen in the country about fuel shortages caused by a nationwide protest movement against pension reform.

The French government said on Friday that all the country’s refineries were operating and petrol stations were well supplied, despite some temporary problems with shipping their output at two of them.

“At present, the intensity of the fire which started at 4 a.m. on one of the Normandy refinery units is greatly reduced. The fire is under control,” Total said.

“An assessment of the possible consequences of this fire is underway. Total is doing everything in its power to ensure that the shutdown of the platform does not affect the supply of fuel.”