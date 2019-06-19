Oil major Total aims to restart Grandpuits refinery in mid-July

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind the chimneys of the Total Grandpuits oil refinery and petrol depot southeast of Paris, France, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total aims to complete repair works on the PLIF pipeline and restart its 102,000 barrels-per day Grandpuits refinery by mid-July, company documents show.

Production was suspended at the refinery in February after a leak on the Ile-de-France Pipeline (PLIF) cut crude deliveries to the facility.

Total is carrying out maintenance works on the pipeline and cleanup operations on surrounding farms following the spill, while French authorities are analyzing the cause of the incident before any approval of the restart.

The company said in documents, presented during a public consultation with residents around the area of the spill, that initial investigations showed that the leak was caused by a degradation of the pipe.

It said defaults were found in several areas along the pipeline and all the repairs would be carried out and would need to be approved by various authorities before a restart which it estimated at around mid-July.