Total to sell UK's Lindsey refinery to Prax Group

PARIS (Reuters) - Total has agreed to sell its Lindsey refinery in Lincolnshire, northeast England, to Prax Group, the French oil producer said on Monday.

The refinery has an annual production capacity of 5.4 million tons.

“Since the sale of our British retail network in 2011, the Lindsey refinery hasn’t been part of Total’s downstream system. It will be put to better use within the Prax Group, an independent player with a growing UK network,” said Bernard Pinatel, president of Total Refining & Chemicals.