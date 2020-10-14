Total CEO advises exploiting renewables M&A bubble

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - Total TOTF.PA Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday that there is a bubble forming in the merger and acquisitions market for renewable power projects, which Total aims to exploit by selling development projects.

“There is a bubble. But the mistake would be to make M&A today on renewables,” he told the Energy Intelligence Forum online conference.

“My advice to my colleagues is not to buy operated assets.”