MOSCOW (Reuters) - French energy company Total plans to sign a deal on joining Russia’s Arctic LNG-2 project during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is seen on a flag at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Total has about a 20 percent stake in Novatek, the private Russian natural gas producer running the Arctic LNG-2 project.