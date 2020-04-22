Total awarded 135 MW of solar power projects in France

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in a petrol station in Paris, France February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy major Total said on Wednesday it was awarded several solar power generation projects with a total capacity of around 135 megawatts (MW) in France’s latest round of tenders awarded by energy market regulator CRE.

Total said the projects will be operated through its Total Quadran subsidiary.

The largest project in the lot is a 50 MW ground-mounted solar project at the site of the company’s former refinery in Valenciennes in northeast France. It is expected to be completed in 2022.

Another 25 MW capacity project, also expected to be completed in 2022, will be constructed near its Grandpuits refinery in the Paris region.