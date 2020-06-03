Sustainable Business
June 3, 2020

Total to acquire a 51% stake in a $3.7 billion North Sea wind farm project



The logo of French energy group Total is seen on a gas station in Montreuil, France, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Total (TOTF.PA) said on Wednesday it will acquire a 51% stake in SSE’s (SSE.L) Seagreen 1 offshore wind farm project, adding it represented a global investment of around 3.7 billion dollars.

In a statement, the French major says it will pay an upfront payment at closing of 70 million pounds ($88 million) and earn-outs up to £60 mln in aggregate, subject to performance conditions.

The Seagreen 1 project is located 27 kilometers from the coastline in Scottish waters of UK North Sea.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

