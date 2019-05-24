Global Payments nearing $20 billion deal to buy Total System: CNBC

(Reuters) - Payment technology company Global Payments Inc is nearing a deal to acquire peer Total System Services Inc for about $20 billion in an all-stock deal, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg had first reported about a possible tie-up on Thursday.

Bank of America is advising Global Payments on the deal and will also lead refinancing of the combined company, CNBC said, adding that the deal could be announced on Tuesday.

Global Payments and Total System did not immediately respond to requests for comments.