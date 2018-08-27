Total rules out investing in U.S. shale oil after BP-BHP deal: CEO

STAVANGER, Norway (Reuters) - French energy group Total (TOTF.PA) is not looking at investing in the U.S. shale oil industry when asked whether peer BP’s (BP.L) $10.5 billion acquisition of U.S. shale assets from BHP Billiton (BLT.L), (BHP.AX) had made that sector more attractive.

The logo of French oil giant Total is pictured on the facade of a building in Paris, France, August 5, 2018. Picture taken August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

“It’s first quite expensive, second we don’t have the human resources. BP had the human resources, BP had already a position, so I can understand their move but it’s not my case,” Patrick Pouyanne said on the sidelines of an oil conference.