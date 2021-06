FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on a Corolla model at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, the automaker’s chief production officer told an online media briefing on Friday.

Masamichi Okada also said Japan’s manufacturing technology - monozukuri - can expand options for contributing to carbon neutrality.