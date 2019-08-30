Fire breaks out at Toyota headquarters in Japan, no one injured

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp was investigating a blaze on Friday at its headquarters in western Japan’s Toyota City, believed to have broken out in the technology development division, a company spokeswoman said.

All employees had been evacuated and no one was injured, she said.

Public broadcaster NHK showed images of people leaving the building, although there appeared to be little sign of smoke.

Toyota City is about 320 km (200 miles) west of Tokyo, the Japanese capital, and near the city of Nagoya.

