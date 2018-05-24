FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 24, 2018 / 4:53 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Toyota to build fuel cell stack plant, ramp up fuel cell vehicle sales from 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Thursday said it plans to build a plant to manufacture hydrogen fuel cell stacks, a key component of fuel cell vehicles, as it seeks to mass manufacture hydrogen-powered cars to expand their usage as a zero emissions alternative to gasoline vehicles.

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The plant will be built on the grounds of its Honsha Plant in Toyota City, near its global headquarters, Toyota said in a statement, adding that it was also building a dedicated line at its nearby Shimoyama plant to produce the tanks which store high-pressure hydrogen gas in vehicles.

    Toyota also said it planned to increase global annual sales of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), including passenger cars and busses, to at least 30,000 from 3,000 now.

    Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Robert Birsel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.