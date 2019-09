FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corp.'s Mirai fuel cell vehicle (FCV) is displayed at the company headquarters in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Japan May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is preparing to launch the second generation of its Mirai fuel-cell car next year, Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an international ministerial meeting on hydrogen energy in Tokyo.

Toyota launched the first iteration of the Mirai in late 2014 as the first mass-market hydrogen fuel-cell car.